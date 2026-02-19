CT CANTINA’S SECRET SAUCE? FAMILY!

How Rafael Jaime blends tradition, talent and teamwork in every taco.

Owner of the new CT Cantina & Taqueria in Dunwoody, Rafael Jaime grew up on a ranch in Jalisco, Mexico, with 13 siblings. Today, he runs his authentic Mexican restaurant empire with the help of four of his children.

Winner of the Lifetime Achievement in Business Excellence award from the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jaime can almost always be found at his restaurants— in Buckhead, Alpharetta, Fayetteville and Dania Beach, Florida—tinkering with recipes, ensuring quality control and visiting with customers. One example of his commitment to excellence? CT serves complimentary chips with four types of salsas to every guest. “I’m not afraid to spend the money to make us stand out,” he says. “The guest is more likely to return.”

How did your childhood experiences on a ranch shape your philosophy?

I helped my father grow vegetables and raise pigs and cows. I had to put water in the troughs. We grew tomatoes. When they were ready, we cut them and rode three hours on donkeys to the town center. Then we put the tomatoes on a bus to take to another city to sell. You learn to work. Nothing is too hard.

How did you go from dishwasher to restaurateur?

When I was 18, I moved to Georgia to be with my brother. He put me to work washing dishes at El Toro on Buford Highway. There weren’t many Mexican restaurants, so people would line up before we opened.

I learned to make my own opportunity. Things get better when you do extra. I would ring up food, clean tables and take orders. Later, I became an official waiter. I was sent to an underperforming store to help motivate the manager. The restaurant improved. After three years, I left to manage another store. I changed it to be open all day. Other places began to follow. At age 26, I was asked to be a partner in another restaurant. Later, I had 23 restaurants in total. I didn’t want partners anymore. The original CT in Sandy Springs off Roswell Road closed, and I opened it in Halcyon, changing it from Cocina Taqueria to Cantina Taqueria. This is my family’s business. It’s what I always wanted.

How do you blend traditional flavors with modern culinary trends to appeal to a broader audience?

We try to introduce what we like to our guests. We use the best meats and make quality tortillas in house. We try to teach our customers to eat authentic tacos with onions, cilantro and salsa—the way they come. Most restaurants put salsa on the side. Tomatillo salsa is not super spicy but has just enough kick to satisfy. Lettuce, cheese and tomato are an American thing. I put jalapeno in the cheese dip because I know it tastes better. There’s no flavor without it.

How has growing up in a large family influenced your approach to leadership in the restaurant business?

When you have a big family, you know how to deal with a lot of people. There are different personalities in the family; you get used to it. I have different approaches to working with different personalities based on what they need.

How do your children’s unique talents contribute to different aspects of the business?

I let them try new things and then delegate roles based on talent, so they don’t overstep. Gerardo works in the kitchen. Celeste is in charge of HR. Lorena does strategic planning. Ricardo focuses on operations, technology and menu design.

