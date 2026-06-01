The uber-stylish Hotel Phoenix sets the tone for a refreshed downtown.

Like a phoenix rising, downtown Atlanta’s profile has been on the upswing for some time. When droves of visitors arrive this month for the FIFA World Cup, they will see a transformed city center, anchored by the $5 billion Centennial Yards entertainment complex where Hotel Phoenix opened in December 2025. As the complex’s first boutique hotel, the 19-story property, which includes 292 rooms and 15 suites, is a sight to behold, seemingly perched above the parcel of land formerly known as “The Gulch.”

When I checked into my 13th floor Premier Terrace one-bedroom suite for a staycation, I was awed by the birds-eye view of downtown’s iconic landmarks, from Mercedes- Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena to everything surrounding the sports complexes. My room had floor-to ceiling windows providing panoramic vistas from every angle. It was also equipped with a small outdoor terrace— not an amenity for those with a fear of heights. I stepped onto the patio and felt on top of the world, but my husband couldn’t stomach being outdoors at that altitude for long. Luckily, the Phoenix’s striking interior, designed by TVS Architecture and Interior Design, is the best place to spend your time. Local art consultant Matthew Whitaker sourced the artwork adorning the hotel’s guestrooms and public spaces, predominately with pieces from local artists. I was in awe of the suspended sculptures in the lobby’s main stairwell made by artist Peter Gentenaar from handmade pulp paper with a bamboo framework.

The hotel’s interior styling mixes luxury with urban edges, including warm wood paneling, jewel tones and clubby furnishings. This look extends to the lobby-level restaurant, Zephyr, that serves French and Southern cuisine. We settled into a cozy banquette and studied the menu that includes French onion soup and deviled eggs starters, prime steaks and mains such as duck a l’orange and cacio e pepe. I indulged in steak frites, and my husband selected a snapper with green beans, pesto and toasted almonds. The food was on-point, and my Heirloom Station cocktail with Mezcal Vago, St. George Green Chile vodka, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro liqueur and fresh lemon juice had me planning a return trip to the hotel’s Bar Z for a drink tasting in the future. Zephyr also serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, and the hotel recently opened Bless Your Heart, a rooftop bar and restaurant adjacent to the resort-style pool with cabanas and guest DJs. The pool deck wasn’t open during my stay, but I can just imagine taking in the views from a pool lounger on the third floor. It’s another reason to come back.

The Hotel Phoenix sets a high standard for the future face of downtown, one that will continue to attract visitors, World Cup or not, and make locals proud. As I walked around the property during my stay, I was grateful to have such a statement-making property representing the heart of our city.

HOTEL PHOENIX ATLANTA

404.850.2473

hotelphoenix.com

@hotelphoenixatl