TRANSFORMING FUTURES

Four decades of impact.

In 1986, 100 Black men joined forces to support educational and economic opportunities for African American youth. Today, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is the largest in the nation and has five chapters with more than 300 members. Among them is every Black mayor in Atlanta, including Mayor Andre Dickins and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young. This year marks its 40th anniversary.

Sid Barron, former vice president of manufacturing relationships at Asbury Automotive in Sandy Springs, was introduced to the organization in 2018 by his former business partner, sponsor and mentor, the late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. “Our prime focus is the male-only Best Academy, an Atlanta public school, but Project Success, our Saturday program, includes females from the sixth to 12th grades. Our graduation rate is 100% with 95% college-bound, and last year, scholarship awards totaled $7.9 million,” he says. Most students come from areas with high rates of teen violence, teen pregnancy and low graduation.

The immediate past chairman of the organization, Barron helped plan the 34th Annual 100 Golf Classic held in April at St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek. The sold-out event raised approximately $250,000 for Project Success to support the organization’s work with students at Douglass High School, an award-winning robotics team and a hydroponic container garden built by Georgia Tech and Georgia Power that will provide fresh food for the community in a food desert.

100 BLACK MEN OF ATLANTA

100blackmen-atlanta.org

@100blackmenatl