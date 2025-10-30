Bubble Planet takes Doraville.

Experience a whimsical journey at Bubble Planet, an immersive pop-up attraction now open at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Atlanta. This family-friendly event runs through Nov. 30 and invites guests of all ages to explore a fantastical world of bubbles through various themed rooms. The hour-long journey is filled with interactive displays and photo opportunities. Visitors can dive into a “bubble ocean” filled with enormous balloons or relax in the “giant bubble room” on bean bag chairs amidst a kaleidoscope of colors. The “bubble bath” room offers a visually appealing twist on a traditional ball pit, while the “infinite room” uses mirrors to create mind-bending illusions. For a unique experience, the “bubble getaway” room showcases a robot-generated bubble display. Standard adult admission is $27.90 and provides access to the main exhibition. A VIP pass is $35.90 and includes the main experience plus a virtual reality feature and souvenir. Advance booking is encouraged; tickets are available online.

