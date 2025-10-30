THAT’S A WRAP!

Chamblee expert shares tips for making holiday gift wrapping a breeze!

There’s something magical about receiving a beautifully wrapped gift during the holidays. Of course, having to produce that perfect parcel is a different story. In fact, yuletide gift wrapping can be equally fun and frustrating when you have a mountain of purchases in front of you waiting to be transformed into dazzling, festive presents. Before you grab wrapping paper, ribbon and tape this year, check out this advice from Jordan Horne, owner of Gift Wrapping Concierge, a Chamblee- based custom gift wrapping service. Her tips are sure to make your seasonal wrapping experience quick, creative and merry.

What’s the best way to prepare for gift wrapping season?

Start by getting organized. Think about a room in your house that would be right for this type of work. It’s best to avoid places like the dining room, which you’ll need to use daily. You just want a place with a hard work surface; you can even use a folding table in a corner of your bedroom that you can set up and put away after the holidays. Then be sure you have a sharp pair of scissors, double-sided tape (which can be hidden underneath a wrapping paper flap for neatness), plenty of boxes and tissue paper. I also keep a basket or trash can under my desk or table for scraps. And you can use old school slap bracelets to keep wrapping paper rolls closed.

How can I make my presents really stand out?

Not every gift has to be wrapped in fancy or expensive paper. You can start with very simple paper, even a large roll of brown butcher paper, and turn it into a gorgeous moment. It’s about the finishing touches. Use a really nice satin ribbon or a special gift tag, or you can bring in other elements. I love to get greenery or foliage from my garden to add to my wrapping. You can add dried fruit like oranges or limes on a piece of twine as a gift topper (instructions for drying fruit in your oven can be found online). I also like to use tiny ornaments or baubles at Christmastime. Add a ribbon with someone’s embroidered initial or name. If you’re a photographer, add pictures to your gifts. No matter what paper you use, just add something special. Infuse yourself into your wrapping using your hobbies and skills, allowing it to reflect you.

How can I simplify gift wrapping this year?

Pick a theme or a color scheme. Instead of getting different paper for everyone on your list, choose one or two papers and stick to those. You also can use more neutral or non-occasional wrapping paper that can be used for other holidays and events, and make it holiday inspired with those special finishing touches. Or you can purchase solid color or pre-decorated boxes; sometimes that’s all you need. Another great idea is to use clear cellophane with colorful ribbons or bows to show off a beautiful gift.

What can I do to make gift wrapping more fun this season?

You could host a wrapping party in late November or early December. Everybody brings the gifts they need to wrap and their own wrapping paper, or you could provide it, and you all wrap together. It’s a great way to get together during the holidays, and it is so fun.

GIFT WRAPPING CONCIERGE

770.789.7329

shopmy.us/giftwrappingconcierge

@giftwrappingconcierge