The first of what organizers hope will be many events like it took over Duluth’s Stonewood Ranch Estates venue in late August to connect selected guests over fine food and entertainment.

Soul & Supper: A Night with Mali Wilson featured a cocktail hour, a farm-to-table dinner co-curated by Todd Dae Kulper, head chef at UMI in Buckhead, and Wilson, a Grammy-nominated performer who also sang, backed by a band of accomplished musicians. Organized by Eric Donovan Wilson and hosted by Andre Melchionda of sponsor Arrivato Caviar, the evening raised more than $27,000 for Mali’s nonprofit, Earth Angel Worldwide, and the Earth Girl campus at Stonewood.

PHOTOS: Briana Crudup and Jared Razzetto