Sky High Sipping

BUCKHEAD’S FINEST ROOFTOPS FOR THE HAPPIEST HOURS

In a city with mild weather and an average daily temperature of 61 degrees, sipping al fresco is always in style in Atlanta. This is precisely why you should have a list at your fingertips, ready for when the moment strikes to have a proper drink in hand on a beautiful evening. We are lucky to have a plethora of rooftops on which to take in scenic views of the city.

Grab a friend or two and head upwards for top-tier entertainment only a prominent skyline can provide. And don’t forget your smartphone to capture the magic.

If you’re feeling sleek and chic

Part of the thrill of getting to the top of the W Atlanta-Buckhead’s Whiskey Blue is being transported 125 feet aloft in an all-glass elevator. Every vantage point is Instagrammable from the two outdoor terraces—views of Buckhead on one side and Midtown from the other. Sleek gray subway tile, dangling strings of lights and a crowd dressed to impress are part of the attraction. Settle into one of the blue sectional seating areas with a Buckhead Spritz or a Rooftop Lemonade.

A winter 2018 complete renovation added art, including a 66-foot-long Chris Veal ode to Buckhead and a neon sign reading “Good Vibes Only.” Whiskey Blue’s menu is petite but filled with small bites, sliders and pretty stellar Korean gochujang-spiced wings.

If you’re feeling here and now but a bit wistful for old Ireland

Fado Irish Pub opens early to accommodate English Premier League fans and the soccer games playing live across the pond. Similarly, it caters to anyone wanting an experience reflective of the modern day Irish pub scene. The three-story space has three rooftop patios with murals of old Irish settings and stone walls. Oversized fireplaces fit the mood. Looking out, it’s not the rugged landscape of Ireland you’ll see, but the striking vistas of Buckhead.

Sip from copper cups with the menu of mules or from a list of various concoctions made with Guinness. There are rotating local beer taps and a deep list of Irish whiskies. Food menus are elevated yet inspired by Irish comfort food. Order Harp beer-battered fish tacos or goat cheese fritters while soaking in the surroundings of this cozy perch. Seasonal flatbreads are good for snacking with friends in this environment that feels fun and relaxed.

If you need classic cocktails and Havana inspiration

Situated above American Cut Steakhouse, The Regent Cocktail Club provides everything you need for a South Beach-style getaway reminiscent of Miami’s original Regent Cocktail Club of 1941. The indoor/ outdoor patio area is like a midcentury modern living room with dark Brazilian hardwood paneled walls and polished concrete floors. Every bit of the 5,000-square-foot space is top-tier, including the sweeping views of Buckhead and Midtown.

The aim of The Regent is to tell the classic cocktail story, and the list is expertly curated and hand crafted with precision to add to the experience. The first Thursday of each month brings Havana Nights, with Cuban music, mojitos and cigars in a special smoking area. Other nights are dedicated to Rooftop Rosé. The menu is bitesized, but items such as handheld croquettes and empanadas pair well with a Guava Paloma and city lights, or even an evening storm.

DEATILS

Fado Irish Pub

273 Buckhead Avenue N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.841.0066

fadoirishpub.com

The Regent Cocktail Club

3035 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30305

770.415.9961

theregentatl.com

Whiskey Blue

3377 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

678.500.3190

whiskeyblueatl.com

Photos: Jason Locklear & Heidi Geldhauser