AS THE FACE OF AMERICAN CUT, MIT AMIN’S JOB IS TO MAKE GUESTS HAPPY

STORY: Carly Cooper

PHOTO: Heidi Geldhauser

Mit Amin is the face of LDV Hospitality, the parent company of American Cut steakhouse in The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. And yes, “face” is his real title. “Everyone thinks I’m the owner or manager, but I’m the people person,” he says. A Sandy Springs resident, Amin was born in England and moved to Atlanta about 30 years ago. He began his Buckhead career by purchasing the Beverly Hills Inn, a boutique hotel he owned for 23 years before “parting ways” with the property in 2012. He then took his hospitality experience and knack for networking and helped open LDV Hospitality’s now-defunct Dolce Italian, as well as American Cut and The Regent Cocktail Club. “Hospitality is in my blood, and Buckhead is my life,” he says. He considers former Atlanta mayor and current Buckhead Coalition president Sam Massell a mentor, and is on the board of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau. He served as chairman of the Buckhead Hotel Council for nine years. In his spare time, he enjoys dining out and attending local events with restaurant guests. We recently spoke with Amin to learn more.

What is your role at American Cut?

I ensure every guest is taken care of as if it was their personal restaurant. We have great food and great service, but we have to make [dining here] an experience. That is my job: to make it an experience.

How do you accomplish that?

It starts with a warm greeting when they get to the table. If I feel it’s appropriate, I buy a glass of bubbles for them, exchange cards and sit and chat with them. I don’t have any agenda other than making sure they’re OK. I have to sum someone up in 20 seconds—what I can or can’t do. I have a knack for it. I kiss on both cheeks. I have to make sure my English accent comes across so they’re intrigued. People call or text me for reservations all the time.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I love interacting with people, making them smile and be happy. It’s great when they give me a hug as they’re leaving.

What’s the most challenging aspect of your position?

My job is to troubleshoot, apologize, empathize, ease things over and provide a solution that entices people to come back.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

Always put on a smiley face regardless of the situation, no matter how big the obstacle. It’s hard sometimes because I have to smile all day long, despite any personal issues.

You say you rarely dine outside of Buckhead. Where do you go?

I love Kyma, La Grotta and 10 Degrees South.

Tell us about your family. I’m divorced.

I have two girls who live in London and a son in high school in Scottsdale, Arizona.

What would surprise people about you?

I’m bloody old! Nobody believes it. I’m ancient. Most people think I’m in my 30s or 40s. I’m actually 59.

AMERICAN CUT

3035 Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30305

770.415.9766

americancutsteakhouse.com/buckheadatl