SKIN SNEAK ATTACK

How to spot and stop a summer staph infection!

Summer means more time outside and more chances for scraped knees, itchy bug bites and irritated sensitive skin. Most issues heal quickly with Band- Aids and ointment, but breaks in the skin can give bacteria an opening. One common genus of bacteria that likes to take advantage of summer’s heat and humidity to spread is staph, short for Staphylococcus.

“Staph bacteria, of which there are many kinds, normally live harmlessly on the surface of healthy skin as part of its microbiome but can cause infection when there’s a break in the skin that allows it to get in,” says Dr. Deandrea Ellis, a board-certified pediatrician with Zarminali Pediatrics in Buckhead and Dunwoody.

Signs of Staph

Early on, a staph skin infection can look minor, even like a bug bite. “It usually starts with a small area of redness which then begins to spread, and it can progress quickly from hours to days,” Ellis says. Two common types of bacterial skin infections are cellulitis and impetigo. Cellulitis is not contagious but is a deeper infection that causes red, hot, swollen skin. Impetigo, on the other hand, is highly contagious and affects the top layer of the skin, causing clumps of honey-colored blisters or sores.

One simple trick for parents: Use a marker to draw a circle around any area of concern. “If you notice it spreading and going beyond those borders, seek medical advice,” Ellis says. Additionally, she advises that “if the skin feels hot to the touch, there’s swelling or any pus or drainage, accompanying fever or pain, itching or burning at the site,” those are all signs to visit the pediatrician immediately.

Treatment Tips

Treatment requires antibiotics to kill the bacteria and stop the infection from spreading. It may include topical or oral antibiotics if more severe and not improving from the topical cream. Ellis says your pediatrician may order a culture to determine the type of staph for more targeted antibiotic treatment.

It’s also important that your child doesn’t scratch the skin, which can spread the infection. Depending on the kid’s age, mittens, antihistamines or topical corticosteroids may help with itching.

To prevent contagious impetigo from spreading to family or friends, clean frequently touched surfaces such as kitchen counters, faucets, doorknobs and remote controls. In addition, avoid sharing clothing, towels and personal care items.

Risk Factors

Some kids are more prone to infection. For instance, children who are immunocompromised, live with someone who works in health care or have a skin condition that causes cracks in the skin may have increased exposure. Athletes and campers who share equipment or close quarters can face a higher risk, too.

Reoccurrence does happen. Not everyone has staph on their skin, but if your child does, it’s not unreasonable for them to get an infection again in the future, says Ellis.

SMART PREVENTION STEPS

Use insect repellent to prevent bites.

Clean and cover cuts and scrapes.

Take care of new piercings.

Shower with soap right after sports and swimming.

Don’t share towels, clothing or razors.

Launder swimsuits and towels in hot water.

Keep eczema and other skin conditions under control.

Wipe down shared sports equipment and mats with Clorox wipes.

ZARMINALI PEDIATRICS

zarminali.com

@zarminalipediatrics