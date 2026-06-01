BIG IN TEXAS

San Antonio has become the place to visit in the Lone Star State.

San Antonio is having a moment. For the second year in a row, Travel + Leisure readers have named it one of their top 15 favorite cities in the country. And Hotel Emma, San Antonio’s premier boutique property, toasted its 10th anniversary late last year on the heels of being named the No. 1 hotel in Texas by U.S. News and World Report. Not bad for a town once known primarily as “Military City USA,” thanks to its large concentration of armed-forces bases.

It’s easy to see why Hotel Emma gets so much attention. Located at the headwaters of the San Antonio River Walk, it’s Texas’ only AAA Five Diamond and two Michelin Key property—and a favorite of celebrities such as Paul McCartney, who recently stayed there. It’s housed in a former 19th-century brewery and maintains many historic elements, including a 20th-century compressor in the lobby and exposed brick walls throughout. Upon check-in, guests are directed to the hotel’s vaulted library that houses 3,700 books on such topics as history, travel and nature. There, a bartender shakes up welcome margaritas that can be enjoyed while sitting in one of the library’s club chairs and flipping through a book.

The 146 rooms and suites are designed to feel like you’re staying with a stylish Texan friend. While no two are exactly the same, many have mesquite tables and original art. Ours had a heavenly fireplace terrace overlooking the river. The hotel is also known for its bar and clubhouse, Sternewirth, nicknamed “San Antonio’s living room.” With French oak floors, a bar carved from a fallen tree and former beer-fermentation tanks repurposed as seating nooks, it’s the perfect place to sip a smoky Oaxacan old fashioned, made with tequila and mezcal instead of bourbon, while listening to live music.

Directly outside Hotel Emma’s doors, the Pearl District is home to more than 22 acres of restaurants, shops and live-entertainment venues. It’s anchored by the Culinary Institute of America that has a special focus on Latin American cuisine. It’s a big reason San Antonio has been named one of only two UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the United States. The institute’s fine-dining restaurant, Savor, showcases students’ talents through a four-course tasting menu.

Pullman Market, a relative newcomer to the Pearl since opening in 2024, is home to a specialty grocery store, butcher shop, bakery, food hall and four full-service restaurants. Fife and Farro serves a decadent Caesar salad blanketed in so much Parmesan cheese it has become a viral sensation. Nicosi is a Michelin-starred dessert-tasting experience from Tavel Bristol-Joseph, who was just nominated for a 2026 James Beard Award for outstanding pastry chef.

The Pearl District has plenty of shopping, too. Dos Carolinas sells bespoke guayaberas (breathable “Mexican wedding shirts”), while Modern Pop features fun gifts like a children’s sound book that teaches kids how to roll their R’s. Be sure to catch a concert or live comedy at Stable Hall, a horse stable- turned-entertainment venue. By the time you leave San Antonio, you’ll be relaxed, inspired and—no doubt—very full. You probably won’t be wondering why everyone’s talking about this Texan town; your only question will be, “When can I come back?”

HOTEL EMMA

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STORY: Allison Entrekin