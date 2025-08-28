Brookhaven Bird Bam Weekend Returns!

After a wildly successful Bird Bam day last summer, Brookhaven is expanding its signature mahjong event to encompass two full days. Brookhaven Bam Bird Weekend will take over the newly opened Brookhaven City Centre Sept. 20 and 21. Hosted by Explore Brookhaven and Brookhaven-based instructional company Rocket Mahjong, this immersive event will bring together enthusiasts of all levels. Attendees will have opportunities for open play and mini-tournaments, and hear from Annelise Heinz, author of Mahjong: A Chinese Game and the Making of Modern American Culture. Heinz will be on hand to provide insightful commentary and historical context.

The weekend will also include meals provided by Petite Violette, complete with a murder mystery dinner where mahjong plays a pivotal role in unraveling the night’s secrets. Whether you’re looking to hone your game skills, connect with fellow players or simply enjoy a weekend of brain-teasing fun, Brookhaven Bam Bird Weekend offers something for everyone. Early Bird tickets are $395.

