PERSONAL TASTE

Mirae brings modern Asian-fusion flavors to Brookhaven.

Husband-and-wife restaurateurs John and Grace Lee, who are also behind Chamblee’s Japanese cafe and sushi bar Fudo, offer modern takes on classic Asian comfort dishes at their latest concept, Mirae, now open in Brookhaven. We spoke with the Lees about the inspiration for their latest venture, named for the Korean word “future.”

How did your personal experiences influence Mirae?

GRACE: Our menu showcases many dishes that are tied to our team’s inspirations and experiences. Whether it’s dishes they enjoyed growing up or ones they’ve recently come across, it’s filled with dishes our team really wanted to elevate and add a slight fusion twist to.

How does Mirae put a modern spin on traditional comfort dishes?

JOHN: Our Claypot Chicken combines several elements of our favorite dishes: The toasted bouillon rice is an ode to our childhoods in the South Korean countryside, and the crispy burnt/toasted rice bits were “treats” we fought over with our siblings at the end of meals. The bouillon rice, mushrooms, sweet peppers and Shanghai bok choy combine different Asian flavors with the earthy, aromatic flavor of the underlying truffle. It all works together to become a hearty dish that encapsulates what Mirae is all about.

What was the vision behind the cocktail, sake and soju selection?

GRACE: It is similar to our approach for our menu. We wanted to showcase some great cocktails that encapsulate slight Asian elements and pair well with our menu items.

What do you hope guests take away from their dining experience at Mirae?

GRACE: It’s important to us that Mirae feels like a place where guests can relax, connect, enjoy good food and maybe try something new that they haven’t tasted before.

BY Claire Ruhlin