PERFECTLY PACKED

Whether heading out for spring break or planning upcoming business trips, adventure travel or family visits, packing the right suitcase can make travel a lot more seamless. As with most travel gear, you get what you pay for. The last thing you want is broken zippers, a wheel that doesn’t work or rips in the material when toting your precious cargo around the world. Consider a quality suitcase an investment piece. Here are some great luggage options to choose from.

Rimowa Essential Lite 21-Inch Cabin Spinner ($520)

This German brand has a 100-plus-year history of perfecting every detail on its suitcases. Stroll onboard with this durable glossy-red, cabin-approved essential. The multi wheels roll and turn effortlessly thanks to ball-bearing cushioned axles, and TSA-friendly locks offer an extra layer of security should you choose to check your bag. This splurge-worthy investment is so lightweight that fitting into overhead bins, climbing stairs and navigating busy airports are easy as can be.

Neiman Marcus

3393 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.266.8200

neimanmarcus.com

Briggs & Riley Large Expandable 28-Inch Spinner ($679)

This expandable spinner is constructed with durable Cordura (nylon) fabric and is protected by plastic bumpers to ensure it will last through years of checked-baggage travel. Suede leather handles add a hint of luxury, but most impressive is the patented internal expansion compression system. This technology allows the suitcase to expand to provide 34% more packing space and then compress back to its original size. The price reflects the quality as well as the brand’s lifetime guarantee.

Mori Luggage & Gifts

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.846.2039

moriluggage.com

The North Face Rolling Thunder 36-Inch Gear Bag ($349)

A rolling gear bag is a travel option for checked baggage when you need more packing flexibility. Generally, they don’t have frames, which means there is more room for irregular items, such as tennis rackets or other outdoor equipment. The Rolling Thunder bag is roomy and flexible with extra interior pockets for organization and zippered external pockets for stashing last-minute items. Travelers will love the front sherpa straps that let you stack a backpack on the face of the bag.

R.E.I

1165 Perimeter Center West

Atlanta 30338

770.901.9200

BRIC’S Bellagio 2.0 30-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase ($695)

Manufactured in the Lake Como region of Northern Italy, the Bellagio line oozes luxury, and not only because it’s an A-list celebrity favorite. This is the company’s flagship model, featuring a leather-accented, trunk-like exterior and striking diamond-jacquard padded interior. Additionally, both the handle and wheels ensure you can glide in and out of the airport with ease and look stylish at the same time.

Nordstrom

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.442.3000

nordstrom.com

Samsonite Winfield 2 24-Inch Hardside Spinner Checked Luggage ($199)

Samsonite is an affordable brand that is lightweight, rugged and constructed from 100% polycarbonate. Travelers take note: If you want to guarantee the arrival of fragile belongings, look for suitcases made with polycarbonate, as the material is dent resistant, lightweight and flexible. It can bounce back to its original shape even when put through repeated baggage carousels. The charcoal, brushed pattern on this model hides scratches and scuffs while the 360-degree spinner wheels offer effortless navigation.

Bed Bath and Beyond

1 Buckhead Loop N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.869.0457

bedbathandbeyond.com