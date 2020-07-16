On the Bright Side

Life and fitness coach Idella Veal leads with positive thinking

Idella Veal has experienced firsthand the power of the mind. Having lived with undiagnosed hypochondria since childhood, in the late ’80s, she went to her doctor anxious and complaining about not feeling well. “He said, ‘There’s nothing wrong with you. You must learn how to relax,’” she recalls.

He subsequently sent her to a meditation expert he knew to learn how to meditate. “I know that saved and changed my life forever. The anxious thinking was making me physically sick. Through daily meditation, I identified the root cause. As I felt an anxiety attack coming on, I could sit back and observe what thoughts caused it and allow it to subside and stop,” says Veal, a 23-year Buckhead resident.

Inspired by her own experiences with the mind-body connection, Veal has dedicated her life to helping others live well. A health and fitness coach since 1987 and certified through The American College of Sports Medicine, Veal provides personal training for individuals and groups out of Anytime Fitness on Pharr Road. After years of studies and a licensed practitioner certification program at Spiritual Living Center of Atlanta in Brookhaven, she also became a spiritual life coach in 2015. Veal works with clients on deep breathing techniques, meditation and relaxation, among other things.

“My mission is to inspire and empower others to thrive daily in vibrant, healthy living, providing tools for total personal transformation that are effective, safe and fun,” she says.

What is the biggest lesson you learned while becoming a life coach?

I learned to be a good listener and to meet people where they are in life.

How does negativity affect the body?

It’s all about energy. We’re all energetic beings, housed in bodies that give us a human experience on this planet. When you’re in the energy of joy, love, freedom, fun, compassion, appreciation and gratitude, the energy in your body is also radiating and vibrating in wholeness, divine well-being and abundant health. Your energy frequency is high. If you are feeling fear, despair, anger, guilt, hate, look out—those emotions created from low vibrational thoughts are sending negative energy throughout your body. Give yourself permission to have a pity party, lasting for a few hours to a couple of days, talk about what happened, then try to move from that low vibrational space to finding something to be grateful for, to love and forgive.

How do you help guide people to change their way of thinking?

Our imagination is the most powerful creative tool. Some use it to create our best lives, and some use it to unknowingly create turmoil in life. I ask my clients, “How would you like to see your life?” Write it down. “How would it feel to be in that energy?” Imagine that. Everything in life is created twice, first in the mind, then in the physical manifestation.

What is your coaching process?

First of all, all sessions are strictly confidential. I really listen, giving my undivided attention. Many times clients talk about situations and circumstances bothering them, and [I usually discover] it’s something a lot deeper. I ask questions, teach truth principles and offer some suggestions and tools for uncovering and identifying the root cause. I guide the process and do a healing, affirmation prayer.

What does your personal fitness routine look like?

My routine changes daily. It might be resistance training, aerobics, running or cycling, stretching, plyometrics or floor work. I enjoy cycling through our gorgeous Buckhead and Sandy Springs neighborhoods. I get around 25 miles in on my bike ride. I also love running around Chastain Park. I have run the Peachtree Road Race 32 years straight. This year will be my 33rd.

IDELLA VEAL

404.262.1133

idellaveal.com

PHOTO: Sara Hanna