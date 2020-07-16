THE BIG CHILL

ICE-COLD TEMPERATURES FOR HOT-TO-TROT RESULTS

As temperatures climb this season, who could blame us for seeking out cool spots and even colder beauty treatments? I found my own chilly respite at CryoEvolution in Chamblee, opened in 2019. Curious about the benefits of cold therapies, I was not quite sure what to expect or what service to choose upon arrival.

Since I was there at the start of swimsuit season, and after seeing a book of rather dramatic before and after photos, I decided to start a series of CryoSlimming treatments ($999 for three, $1,499 for five) with the studio’s resident esthetician, Brooke Whiteside. CryoSlimming is purported to help destroy fat cells and is popular for stubborn areas such as the stomach, back, arms, thighs or chin.

During each of the five visits, administered at two week intervals, the treatments begin with two minutes of heat with what feels like an ultrasound tool. The 40°C (104°F) setting brings the fat cells to the surface. Next, the same tool is applied at -8°C (17.6°F) for 12 minutes. Surprisingly, it wasn’t uncomfortable, though my skin did feel a bit numb during the cold portion. The super-targeted procedure (which we did on my outer thighs, an area that feels impervious to working out) is repeated on the other side of the body for a total of 28 minutes. To maximize the results, the team recommends clients focus on good nutrition and a regular exercise routine. Since there’s no downtime, you can work out right after; Whiteside encourages clients to schedule a same-day gym sweat session to promote lymphatic drainage.

It’s also important to stay hydrated. CryoEvolution owner Tribble Reese suggests clients drink a gallon of water the day of the treatments and for a couple of days following to flush the fat cells and toxins out of your system. After each treatment, I added time in the NormaTec compression boots ($20 for 30 minutes). I laid back in a recliner with deflated boots that look like giant blood pressure cuffs zipped up to my hips. The boots inflate to massage and help mobilize fluid, further boosting the fat-shedding process. They also aid recovery and decrease post-workout soreness.

I was thrilled with the results of the CryoSlimming series. I read that it’s possible to lose an inch or even two off of the area treated, but what most impressed me was how much the treatments smoothed and tightened my skin. I wrapped up my final treatment and flew to the beach the very next day; the results were a major confidence boost.

CRYOEVOLUTION

5070 Peachtree Blvd.

Chamblee 30341

678.696.9004

cryoevolution.com

Ice, Ice Baby

While elements such as steam and warm towels can feel nice during a massage or facial, heat can provoke swelling. “Inflammation is thought to create heart disease, joint disease and neurologic disease, and Dr. Nicholas Perricone, an internationally recognized celebrity dermatologist, even says that inflammation is one of the causes of the aging process,” explains Dr. Diane Alexander, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Artisan Beauté.

Some of the Buckhead spa’s facials come with cool water rinses and a massage with Biologique Recherche Cryo-Sticks ($114 for a set of two to use at home).

The contoured, stainless steel implements are stored in the refrigerator and promote vasoconstriction to tighten skin. If you’re looking for a beauty boost, look no further than a cold blast.

Artisan Beauté

3150 Roswell Road N.W.

Atlanta 30305

770.637.2919

artisanbeaute.com