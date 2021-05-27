MASK STRATEGY

FROM HYDRATION TO BRIGHTENING, THESE POWERFUL BEAUTY TOOLS PACK A PUNCH.

If you’re like me, you’ve got a growing wardrobe of masks. I’m not referring to cloth face coverings designed to help stem the spread of germs; rather, I’m thinking of the concentrated beauty formulations that offer targeted skincare in minimal time. “I try to mask three times a week,” explains Tamara Townsend, esthetician at Steve Hightower Hair Salon & Day Spa in Buckhead. “Masking is treating the skin more potently than your everyday ‘cleanse, tone and moisturize’ [routine].”

Because mask ingredients tend to be more concentrated than daily skincare, it’s important to choose wisely. Applying a dehydrating clay mask or one infused with drying acids can spell disaster for skin that tends to be on the dry side, for instance. “A couple of years ago, there was a peel-off charcoal mask that was super-popular,” Townsend recalls. “That was terrible for almost everyone’s skin, except people who have extremely oily, congested skin with a lot of blackheads. If someone doesn’t have that, it would dry them out and make them raw.”

If you have a regular facialist, esthetician or dermatologist, ask for expert recommendations about what types of ingredients will benefit your skin the most. When in doubt, choose a moisture-boosting mask. “If I’m not able to see somebody up close to analyze their skin, I recommend hydrating masks. Everyone, even those with oily skin, needs more hydration,” says Townsend. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, often found in hydrating gels and sheet masks.

Townsend suggests using a mask targeted to your skin type two to three times a week. Follow your regular skincare routine (ideally, cleanser, toner, serum and moisturizer), and use the mask on clean, dry skin after your toner step. Follow the mask’s instructions and then finish with your serum and moisturizer, and get ready to enjoy refreshed skin.

Free + True Raw + Wild Illuminating Honey Mask ($56)

This silky mask is packed with raw honey and botanicals such as soothing lavender, clarifying rosemary and rejuvenating marigold. Pomegranate enzymes soften and dissolve dead skin cells, and pearl extracts brighten to invigorate a dull visage. Feeling charitable? $1 from every sale goes to save bee populations.

Repêchage Vita Cura B3 Lifting Masks ($95 for a set of 5)

Townsend calls these sheet masks the “gold standard for anti-aging.” Infused with the line’s B3 lifting concentrate, they offer immediate and visible smoothing of wrinkles. Intensely moisturizing, the mask uses hyaluronic acid, sea moss and fruit extracts to create an invisible film to lift and support skin for instantly beautiful results.

Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set ($110 for four treatments)

This buzz-worthy mask has taken the beauty world by storm, thanks to famous fans including Drew Barrymore and January Jones. The set comes with an applicator brush and four individual vials and packets. Mix the two and apply the thick, clear gel to the face, neck and backs of hands (all prime spots for premature aging). After 20 minutes, skin will look lifted, firm, bright and clear. Pores even appear smaller, and dark spots are less noticeable. If you don’t have time for an in-office facial, this at-home version is clutch before an event.

Botanics All Bright Instant Glow Mask ($13.99)

Score more radiant skin in just 10 minutes with this plant-infused gel formula. Vitamin C helps wake up dull, tired skin, and natural alpha-hydroxy acids from the hibiscus plant boost your glow with a gentle peel. The formula is cruelty-free, vegan and comes in 100% recyclable packaging.

