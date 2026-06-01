MAJOR MAKEOVER

PIEDMONT CENTER REINVENTED AND REIMAGINED!

In January, CP Group unveiled its master plan to redevelop Piedmont Center, a 2.2 millionsquare- foot, 14-building office campus near the intersection of Piedmont and Lenox roads in Buckhead. Renovations of the 46-acre site are expected to begin this year, converting the business hub into a mixed-use destination with restaurants, retail and other upgraded amenities.

Atlanta-based firms Smallwood, ASD|SKY and Of Place are leading design efforts. CP Group, which previously redeveloped Bank of America Plaza and the former CNN Center, acquired Piedmont Center in June 2025 and has since added pop-up coffee cart LiveWire Coffee and food truck programming as early improvements. Building on these initial enhancements, the master plan outlines a broader vision for transforming the campus into a more vibrant, amenity-rich destination. “The goal here is not simply to renovate buildings but to reposition the campus as a more integrated, experience-driven destination, something that better reflects both the evolution of office and the strength of the Buckhead market,” says Chris Eachus, founding partner of CP Group.

Central to the vision is a walkable retail and dining corridor along Piedmont Road, set to include at least six restaurant concepts. Other improvements include redesigned lobbies for buildings 14 and 15, expanded fitness and conference facilities, and a centralized amenity center connecting the parking decks to various sports courts. The campus will also have a state-of-the-art fitness center, flexible event space, wellness amenities and a leasing office, along with a new entrance and arrival courtyard. CP Group also plans to build out roughly 42,000 square feet of move-in-ready spec suites for new tenants.

Piedmont Center has maintained strong occupancy, with recent leases including an expansion by Buckhead Investment Partners and a renewal from ScottMadden Inc. Large blocks of up to 140,000 square feet remain available.

cpgcre.com