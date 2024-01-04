LOCAL RESOURCES – SPIRIT

FIND AN ACTIVITY THAT’S GOOD FOR YOUR SOUL!

CREATE CHANGE

WHERE: Successfully Accelerating in Life Coaching in Brookhaven

WHAT: Feeling unfulfilled in your career? Get clarity on your life’s purpose and move toward your goals with the help of a life coach who specializes in working with people ready for a change or going through a major transition. Private coaching sessions with S.A.I.L.’s Certified Professional Coach and former Naval Officer Kim Green can help define a clear vision for a new path forward. Choose from the coaching package that suits you best to break through old habits and obstacles to stay on task to live a more fulfilling life.

successfullyacceleratingcoaching.com

GIVE BACK

WHERE: VolunteerMatch

WHAT: Doing good for others feeds the spirit. Meet your volunteering match on this site that features opportunities in the Atlanta area by ZIP code. Get ideas for organizations to work with and contact them through VolunteerMatch. A few include The Amphibian Foundation, a conservation effort to protect amphibians and their habitats in the Southeast located at Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead; LaAmistad, an organization based in Buckhead that helps Latino students and families achieve success through academic and life enrichment programs; and Bagel Rescue, a nonprofit that supports hunger relief and reduces food waste in Atlanta started by a local family. Choose from a wide variety of categories, including animals, children, human rights, technology, health, the arts, seniors and more to find what suits your time and interests. For those who want to contribute from home or office, organizations also post virtual opportunities where you can use your unique skills, such as public health, finance, communications or fundraising.

volunteermatch.org

MAKE HEADSPACE

WHERE: Body & Brain in Sandy Springs

WHAT: How often can you just be these days? Gain peace in your busy mind and clarity with guided meditation classes. Start with a 50-minute private introductory session in the studio or online, where the instructor will check your current energy condition. No matter if you’re experienced with meditation or not, you’ll gain mindful techniques to help you relax, get in touch with your energy and steady your thoughts. Benefits of meditation include sleeping better, releasing stress and stimulating creativity, to name a few. Plus, just doing something positive for yourself is a spirit booster.

bodynbrain.com

EXPLORE YOUR FAITH

WHERE: A house of worship or community center near you

WHAT: No matter what your faith or beliefs are, spirituality can be a remarkable support system throughout life. During times of emotional distress and loss, it can serve as a lifeline for your spirit. Buckhead and its surrounding neighborhoods have a plethora of houses of worship as well as faith-based community centers that provide the opportunity to explore your beliefs through adult education classes. Here are just a few options: Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Muslim Community Center of Atlanta and Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.

atlanta.jcc.org

mccatlanta.org

prumc.org

GET OUTSIDE

WHERE: Sandy Springs

WHAT: Time in nature boosts serotonin (aka the happy hormone) levels and simply feels good. While we’re lucky to have many neighborhoods in Atlanta with great parks, trails and other greenspaces, they are particularly abundant in Sandy Springs. Choose from these outdoor recreation areas’ offerings that include easy and advanced hikes, kayaking, fishing and more: Big Trees Forest Preserve, Lost Corner Preserve, Morgan Falls Overlook Park and Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

visitsandysprings.org