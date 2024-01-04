SYMBIOTIC PARTNERSHIP

Beautiful inside and out.

Finding the perfect place for grooming became easier when Brazilian-born Raquel Souza brought the ancient art of sugaring hair removal to Atlanta and opened the first Sweet Peach Wax & Sugaring Studio in Virginia- Highland in 2012. As its success grew, she opened salons in Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Vinings and Johns Creek. In addition to making women look and feel beautiful on the outside, the licensed aesthetician wants them to be equally healthy on the inside and partnered with the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance on its first education and prevention outreach program to promote early detection. When customers at every salon pay their bills, they receive information on the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, one of the deadliest of gynecological cancers and the fifth leading cause of death among women. “We use all natural products for both sugaring and waxing,” says Souza, who proactively replaced talcum powder with cornstarch when she learned of the health risks. “In sugaring, we make a paste of sugar, lemons and water, and since sugar only sticks to the hair and not the skin, we can pull in the direction the hair grows, making it a gentler experience than waxing.” In addition to being a GOCA contributor, Souza is also active in a number of other nonprofits, including TurningPoint Cancer Rehabilitation.

