FOR THE BIRDS

Talk about a tweetathon! Atlanta Bird Fest 2020 takes flight Sept. 19-Oct. 18 with more than 40 scheduled events packed into a statewide celebration of our fine feathered friends. Now in its fifth year, the Southeast’s largest birding and nature festival supports the conservation work of the nonprofit Georgia Audubon, headquartered at Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead. Though the original date was bumped from spring due to the pandemic, there will be peeps aplenty.

“The fall migration of birds through Georgia is more extended compared to spring migration, and we hope to see migrating shorebirds, warblers, and waterfowl through metro Atlanta,” says Michelle Hamner, the Audubon’s director of development. “This will be a terrific opportunity for participants to learn more about how to ID birds when they are not in breeding plumage.”

Targeting birding enthusiasts of all levels, the diverse programming includes wildlife workshops at Blue Heron, picturesque paddles along the Chattahoochee River and OTP outings from the North Georgia mountains to the coast. More fun: brunch with American naturalist Scott Weidensaul on Oct. 17 at Tupelo Honey Cafe in Sandy Springs, and the wrap party on Oct. 18 at SweetWater Brewing Company in Buckhead. “Bird Fest is a fun and educational way to help Georgia Audubon in its mission to build places where birds and people thrive,” Hamner says.

ATLANTA BIRD FEST

Sept. 19-Oct. 18

Multiple events/pricing

4055 Roswell Road

Atlanta 30342

678.973.2437

georgiaaudubon.org/abf-events