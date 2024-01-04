COME ON, GET HAPPY

Dopamine decor is the antithesis to #sadbeige, the neutral wash so prevalent in modern design.

To combat flat neutrals, try saturated colors, peppy prints and interesting shapes to bring texture, visual interest and drama to your room. Here are a few items to give you a dopamine hit as you invigorate your space.

Bubble Armchair ($5,270)

First introduced to Roche Bobois in 2016, the Sacha Lakicdesigned Bubble armchair is now an iconic piece for the brand. Inspired by the puffy clouds found in nature, it is made from a unique four-way stretch fabric created especially for the chair. Choose from bright colors such as cobalt, yellow, fuchsia and mauve.

Roche Bobois

404.467.1900

roche-bobois.com

@rochebobois

Curated Kravet Java Jungle Pillow (price upon request)

This 20-by-20 inch pillow is covered in Lee Jofa’s Java Jungle print from the LJ 200 collection. Finished with a knife edge, the pillow depicts animals in varying shades of peppy teal. As part of the Curated Kravet collection, the pillow is ready as-is and includes a feather down insert. Feel the real thing in person at Kravet’s ADAC showroom.

Kravet

404.812.6995

kravet.com

@kravetinc

ISOBEL Hamsa Twilight Wallpaper (price upon request)

Local artist Isobel Mills created the Hamsa wallpaper to represent her inspired time in Morocco for her wallpaper and fabric line, ISOBEL. It features hamsa hands, which are a symbol of protection, power and strength, and comes in six color varieties. Twilight centers around a bright, brassy gold and deep cobalt blue, perfect for jewel box powder rooms and bold entryways. Check it out in person at Travis & Company at ADAC.

Travis & Company

404.237.5079

travisandcompany.com

@travisandcompany

Alexandra von Furstenberg Nut Bowls ($295 to $1,195)

Acrylic bowls are the perfect place for a pop of happiness, and some of the finest are those by Alexandra von Furstenberg. Available in 14 different colors from hot pink to amethyst, they add instant cheer. They can be used for candy, nuts, flowers and more. A series of two to three will elevate any tabletop.

Don Purcell

404.239.4350

donpurcelljeweler.com

@donpurcelljeweler



Calcada Rug (from $6,140)

Approximately 10-by-14 feet, this rug is a showstopper, reminiscent of ancient tiles and mosaics. It has a unique weave, comprised of bouclé and a high pile, for a nice feel underfoot. Small clusters of fringe on the ends of the geometrically shaped rug give it movement and dimension, mimicking a traditional rug.

Natuzzi Italia

470.654.9660

natuzzi.com

@natuzzi