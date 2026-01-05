SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE

WOO OPENS THIRD LOCATION IN SANDY SPRINGS!

Atlanta-based skincare and beauty boutique Woo Skincare + Cosmetics opened its third metro-area location in Sandy Springs in late fall, bringing its hands-on shopping experience outside the Perimeter for the first time. The new space is situated in the former Penzeys Spices storefront next to Trader Joe’s in the Sandy Springs Plaza shopping center. The location represents Woo’s commitment to nestling into communities rather than operating in traditional mall settings. “We have been wanting to expand in the Atlanta area for some time now, and we chose Sandy Springs because we feel like it’s an extension of Buckhead and families that live their life in Buckhead with schools, community, social life and work,” says Woo General Manager Nicole Theis. The Sandy Springs location features several notable upgrades as well as Woo’s biggest footprint to date. The 2,900-square-foot space includes a dedicated clothing area showcasing the store’s expanding line of dresses, cover-ups and tops. The shop also offers enhanced spa services, including a separate lash and brow room with a full-time specialist in addition to the esthetician services available at all Woo locations. “We know people can get their makeup anywhere. They can order it online; they can go to the mall. Our value proposition is for people to come in to touch, feel, smell, look, try, get advice from our staff and experience everything that’s in the store. They’re coming into Woo because of the staff, the knowledge and the hands-on experience that they get with us,” Theis says.

