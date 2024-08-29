FRENCH CONNECTION

THE ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE OF ATLANTA BRINGS ALL THINGS FRENCH TO BUCKHEAD VILLAGE.

Don your beret, grab your woven market tote and make your way to the picturesque cobblestone streets of Buckhead Village on Sept. 28 for the French Market hosted by the Alliance Française of Atlanta. Founded in 1912, the Atlanta chapter of the Alliance Française is a nonprofit that promotes the French language and francophone cultures. “I like to say that the Alliance Française is where Atlanta meets the world,” says Executive Director Richard Keatley.

Inspired by France’s signature open-air shopping experiences, the French Market promises to give visitors a trip across the pond without leaving Atlanta. Bonaventure Quartet, playing 1930s and 1940s Django Reinhardt style jazz, will serenade the crowds, while French storytellers will captivate kids. Storytelling is led by Theatre du Rêve, a theater group in Atlanta that recounts children’s stories in French accompanied by English translations. These are just a few of the plans in store for this year’s event.

The festival was born in 2018 to give Francophiles a dose of French culture and cuisine. “We were looking to do something community focused that could help our local French-inspired businesses,” says event planner Shanita Miller, who was among the originators of the festival.

Attendees can browse independent fashion brands and bespoke candles, but it should come as no surprise that the biggest draw is the food. “Our guests are looking for those classic French pastries like crepes and macarons,” Miller says. Plan to arrive early to make sure you have the crème de la crème of macaron selection. Enjoy browsing and entertainment for free, but purchase a wristband to buy food and drinks. Get them online for $5 until Sept. 3, or purchase one for $10 at the event. Children—or should we say “les enfants”—12 and under eat and drink for free.

frenchmarketatl.com

@afatl