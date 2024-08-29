Simply Buckhead
IN FASHION
IN FASHION

August 29, 2024
STYLE BY DESIGN.

Style means many things to different people, but one thing is certain: Georgia’s capital city has it in spades. From Buckhead’s tony shops with luxury goods from designers of worldwide fame to the next generation of up-and coming creators finding their footing at the Atlanta campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, fashion is all around us. Here, we explore some of those standout student designs, tap a local vintage boutique owner for tips on leaning into sustainability, chat with SCAD grad and Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon, and get to know three rising stars on the style scene.

PHOTO: Colin Gray

