GREASE FOR GOOD

Chefs join forces for charitable cause.

Several of Atlanta’s great grill masters will come together under one roof for the 2024 edition of The Burger Benefit. NFA Burger in Dunwoody will host the epic throwdown Sept. 22. The patty party presents the city’s top chefs and burger fanatics as well as a few celebrity chef guest appearances.

Your tastebuds will be tempted with burgers prepared by chefs such as Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Que, Chris Hall of Unsukay and James Beard award-winning personality and chef Andrew Zimmern. The slinging starts at 11 a.m. when each chef fires up the grill to prepare 60 signature creations.

Attendees can select their timeslot, but the chefs’ cook times won’t be revealed until 24 hours before the event—an additional element of surprise and fun. Tickets ($30) include a burger and crinkle- cut fries. All proceeds benefit The Giving Kitchen, a charity that supports food service workers in need. Don’t settle for basic Sunday brunch; grab a burger instead.

burgerbenefit.com

@burgerbenefit