Paint the Town

ENJOY A WEEKEND OF ART AND MUSIC IN BUCKHEAD

With an eye-popping gallery of art, a jam worthy lineup of music and a lip-smacking smorgasbord of food, the Buckhead Fine Arts Festival ushers in a weekend of entertainment Sept. 19-20 in Buckhead Village. Soak up the sun and scope the cityscape while browsing diverse works by painters, sculptors, jewelers, photographers and metal and glass artists—many sharing their talents with on-site demonstrations. Grab a snack and kick back with live acoustic tunes. Four-legged friends are welcome to tag along.

“Buckhead Arts Festival has always been a well-received event,” says Randall Fox, founder of the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces that organizes the annual event. “I feel like this year will be particularly special considering the current climate, with artists at home finding new ways to be creative with their craft and our guests embracing the opportunity to engage again as a community.”

BUCKHEAD FINE ARTS FESTIVAL

Sept. 19-20 (rain or shine)

Noon-6 p.m., Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun.

Free

Buckhead Village

259 Buckhead Ave.

Atlanta 30305

buckheadartsfestival.com

affps.com