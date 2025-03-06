A FREEWAY OF FOOD

SANDY SPRINGS LAUNCHES ITS RESTAURANT ROW.

Visit Sandy Springs has introduced Restaurant Row in an effort to spotlight the more than 120 independent eateries along the 10 miles that run through the city on Roswell Road. “We’ve been promoting our restaurants for a long time,” says Jennifer Cruce, executive director of Visit Sandy Springs. “Restaurant Row captures the essence of Sandy Springs as a welcoming community with a global flavor.” From Peruvian ceviche at Pisco Latin Kitchen to authentic Oaxacan dishes at Casi Cielo, Restaurant Row offers a wide array of cuisines. Cruce describes Sandy Springs as a place where visitors and residents can “dine around the world” at restaurants hidden in plain sight.

Local haunts like Clay’s Sports Cafe and Samad Mediterranean Grill, along with the Middle Eastern cuisine at Rumi’s Kitchen and the hearty steak offerings at Kaiser’s Chophouse add to the city’s culinary appeal. “We’re excited to further develop Restaurant Row,” Cruce says. “This includes promoting local gyms and fitness centers near the restaurants and exploring the side streets to spotlight eateries off Roswell Road, too.” The initiative’s website has an interactive map so diners can see all of the participants.

RESTAURANT ROW

restaurantrowsandysprings.com

@visitsandysprings