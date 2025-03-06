MORE THAN AN AREA CODE

404 Fund supports Atlanta’s nonprofits.

Brandon Butler of online culture hub Butter.ATL, and Peter Kiley, brewmaster at Monday Night Brewing, may seem like unlikely partners, but they have a similar mindset when it comes to giving back to the community. They created the 404 Fund in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta that supports the city through scholarships, grants, youth education, employment initiatives, housing and food insecurity initiatives year round.

“We’ll kick off the 404 Day festivities with the 404 Scholarship Gala on April 3 at the Fox Theatre’s Egyptian Ballroom where the awards will be presented,” Butler says. On Friday, there will be happenings around the city with the fund’s partners, but the main event is at the Stave Room at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s events will begin with a parade that starts at Peachtree and Ivan Allen at 10 a.m. and ends at Underground Atlanta with a block party. It features Kiley’s classic 404 Atlanta Lager that has 4.04% alcohol and donates 4.04% of net sales to the fund year round.

On Sunday, Atlanta’s movers and shakers will compete for bragging rights at the annual 404 Fund Celebrity and Influencer Softball Tournament at Georgia Tech.

“Last year’s weekend of events raised $50,000, and we’re hoping to double it this year,” Kiley says. “We want to move at the speed of help.”

