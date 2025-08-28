FOOD NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2025

Late-night pop-up-turned fast-casual chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is now open in Sandy Springs.

The menu offers hand-breaded, Nashville-style hot chicken available in seven heat levels. daveshotchicken.com

Uno Mas Taqueria, an all-day taqueria and cocktail bar, is now open in Buckhead’s One Alliance Center. In the morning, the menu features pastries, smoothie bowls and breakfast burritos, while all-day offerings include tacos, bowls and street snacks. unomas-atl.com

NoriFish Sushi and Izakaya has taken the place of Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse. Like the Sandy Springs location, the Buckhead outpost of NoriFish will offer an omakase experience with fish sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, in addition to small plates. norifishsushi.com

BY Claire Ruhlin