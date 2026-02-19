FOOD NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2026

Big Bad Breakfast has opened its 26th location on Howell Mill Road. Breakfast and brunch dishes are made with locally sourced ingredients and feature specialties such as house-cured bacon.

bigbadbreakfast.com

New Orleans cocktail bar Barrel Proof made its Atlanta debut at the end of 2025 with its opening at the Westside Provisions District. Expect a wide selection of whiskey, rare spirits, craft cocktails and elevated bar fare. barrelproofatl.com

Lo Kee is now open at the Interlock in West Midtown. The concept, which combines Asian and Southern flavors, comes from restaurateurs Dara Mirjahangiry and Ivi Shano, who are also behind New York City’s Sei Les. lokeeatl.com

BY Claire Ruhlin