FOOD NEWS – JULY / AUGUST 2021

Gourmet market Savi Provisions opened its ninth location in Buckhead at AMLI Lenox this spring, offering locally sourced foods, fine wines and spirits. The new location also offers a 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio, as well as a selfpour, credit card-operated tap wall with 14 beers, 16 wine options and a variety of spirits. saviprovisions.com

Midtown’s Indian restaurant Tabla has opened a second location in Buckhead, bringing existing favorites and new dishes to the Modera Buckhead building on Pharr Road. In addition to a menu of authentic Indian cuisine with a modern twist, Tabla serves an Indian-influenced cocktail list with playful drinks such as the Bollywood Tiki, Chai Old Fashioned and Delhi Mule. tablaatlanta.com

Flower Child opened its third Atlanta location in the Westside Provisions District in May, offering health forward options like the Mother Earth Bowl and Flying Avocado Wrap. Also on the menu at the Westside location is the Game Dre Meal. The dish curated by Atlanta Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter features a salmon filet with red chili-glazed sweet potato and gluten-free mac ’n’ cheese. A bonus: anyone who orders the signature dish will be entered for a chance to win an item autographed by the NBA player. iamaflowerchild.com

BY: Claire Ruhlin