DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2023

Yardbird is now open at Westside Provisions District.
The direct-to-consumer brand offers outdoor furniture made with commercial-grade aluminum, grade-A teak, hand-woven wicker made from ocean-bound plastics and Sunbrella fabrics to withstand all-season outdoor weather.
yardbird.com
@yardbirdoutdoor
Buckhead Village has a new resident: Italian Luxury Interiors. The online retailer’s first showroom carries high-end European interior brands. Expect pieces such as La Mamma Up chair by B & B Italia, the Ultrafragola mirror by Poltronova and the Roche Bobois Bubble Collection by Sacha Lakic. The showroom also provides design services with complimentary renderings and design consultancy from the in-house interior design team.
italianluxuryinteriors.com
@italianluxuryinteriors.us
