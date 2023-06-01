OUT-OF-THE-BOX PROVISIONS

Whether serving through a window, a tiny house or in a shipping container, these tasty destinations keep it interesting.

Offering Cuban sandwiches and coffee out of a Sandy Springs tiny house, Cubanos ATL transformed a Roswell Road parking lot into a quaint lunching spot.

cubanosatl.com

Get Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q famous Texas-style smoked brisket, pulled pork and Frito pie through a takeout window at the restaurant’s Upper Westside location at The Chattahoochee Food Works.

foxbrosbbq.com

Housed in transformed shipping containers, Brash Coffee at Westside Provisions offers meticulously brewed coffee and locally sourced pastries with an industrially chic vibe.

brashcoffee.com

Five Daughters Bakery serves croissant-style “Hundred Layer” doughnuts, yeast-raised doughnuts, cookies and other pastries through a charming window at Westside Provisions District.

fivedaughtersbakery.com

Hidden in the back of its Chamblee location, Lenox Cupcakes’ takeout window makes it easy and quick to pick up cupcakes, bars, cakes and more.

lenoxcupcakes.com