FOOD NEWS – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2024

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s latest location is now open at Brookhaven Station.
The counter-service restaurant features a 40-seat patio and a dining room with four televisions. foxbrosbbq.com
Planta Queen, sister restaurant to Krog Street Market’s Planta, is now open in Buckhead Village, offering Asian-inspired, plant-based dishes. plantarestaurants.com
Scofflaw Brewing will open a new location in Buckhead this year at Oxton, a hub of restaurants and shops on Piedmont Road. scofflawbeer.com
BY Claire Ruhlin
