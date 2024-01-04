Simply Buckhead
FOOD NEWS – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2024
January 4, 2024
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s latest location is now open at Brookhaven Station.

The counter-service restaurant features a 40-seat patio and a dining room with four televisions. foxbrosbbq.com

Planta Queen, sister restaurant to Krog Street Market’s Planta, is now open in Buckhead Village, offering Asian-inspired, plant-based dishes. plantarestaurants.com

Scofflaw Brewing will open a new location in Buckhead this year at Oxton, a hub of restaurants and shops on Piedmont Road. scofflawbeer.com

BY Claire Ruhlin

Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

