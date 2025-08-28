FIRST THINGS FIRST

Buckhead-based physician explains the importance of postpartum prep.

You’ve set up the nursery. You’ve organized the items gifted from your baby registry. And you’ve read all of the books about how to care for the bundle of joy that will arrive soon. But have you thought about what you may personally need during your postpartum experience? Buckhead- based physician and postpartum expert Dr. Phindile Chowa, founder of EMCare2U and author of What to Expect Next: A Postpartum Guide for a Healthy, Happy Mom, has thought about it, and she wants to help you navigate those first few days, weeks and months with your newborn so your well-being is also a priority. Here are her thoughts.

Why do I need to think about postpartum prep?

Some people think that pregnancy is the most challenging part of having a baby, but it can actually be the postpartum period. And some find that they feel really unprepared. So postpartum prep is not only getting ready for the baby but also getting ready for your healing. It’s about making sure that mom is physically, mentally and emotionally supported.

How do I start my postpartum prep?

After you give birth, you’re going to have to deal with a lot of the aches and pains that come with having a baby. I recommend setting up a corner in your home where you have everything you need: ice packs, a spray bottle so you can practice good hygiene, pads, pain relievers and other recovery items. You also need a good comfortable chair and a breastfeeding pillow. The key is to set up your home so everything is conducive to healing. These days, women are having nesting parties instead of baby showers; this is when everyone comes together to prepare the house before the birth. They make sure everything is organized and even stock up the freezer. It’s a way to help mom set up her life for baby and recovery.

Should my postpartum team include people besides my OB/GYN?

The first person on your team should be your OB/GYN or midwife; that person will be there in case of emergencies. Beyond that, I recommend having a pelvic floor physical therapist; you should meet with this person during your pregnancy to prepare for the birth and see them after to help rework your muscles that have gone through a marathon. I also suggest having a really good chiropractor, a lactation consultant and an acupuncturist (acupuncture can help regulate emotions and mental wellness as your body recovers). And if you feel like you are dealing with postpartum depression, see a therapist. It’s important to drop the rigid expectations of being strong and feeling like you should be able to do it all; many emotional and hormonal changes come with having a baby, and there may be a time when you need help.

Will my postpartum period end quickly?

I think we need to give moms more time in the postpartum period. Moms are typically seen by their OB/GYN six weeks after giving birth, given the all-clear and are not seen again. But moms can walk away with long-lasting side effects, some that can last for years. Whether it’s pelvic floor problems, incontinence, chronic back pain and even cardiovascular disease, which can arise after experiencing preeclampsia, there are issues that can linger from a lack of follow up. We prioritize prenatal care, but we need to do better when it comes to postpartum care. There needs to be less emphasis on the six-week mark and a discussion around how we can help mom recover her body and mind. That’s not within a six-week period; it can take much longer.

EMCARE2U

800.265.6689

emcare2u.com

@emcare2u

@drchowa