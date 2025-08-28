ENCORE PERFORMANCE

Musical proceeds will support new African-American history center in Athens.

Following a successful debut, Linnentown: The Musical is set to grace the stage of The Classic Center once again this September. The theatrical production, which premiered in April 2024 to sold-out audiences, chronicles the story of Linnentown, a vibrant Black community in Athens. The musical is adapted from a memoir by author Hattie Thomas Whitehead, a former Linnentown resident. It delves into the community’s rich history and its displacement due to urban renewal in the mid-20th century. Attendees can expect a compelling narrative that highlights the resilience and spirit of the Linnentown residents. “I’m most proud of how the musical transferred the impact of urban renewal on families and communities,” Whitehead says. Proceeds from the musical’s run will directly support the development of Athens’ first-ever African-American history center, the Athens-Clarke County Center for Racial Justice and Black Futures. The center is slated to be built on The Classic Center campus, with a groundbreaking taking place later this year. With its return, Linnentown: The Musical aims to double its previous ticket sales and continue to raise critical funds and awareness for this significant historical project.

https://www.classiccenter.com/events/detail/linnentown-the-musical-lin0912

@theclassiccenter