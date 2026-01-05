RALLYING ’ROUND

Celebrating Quiet Heroes!

Families and Communities Together, better known as FACT Relief, was born after a single father of three was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Devastated by the progressive and terminal nature of their friend’s illness that causes paralysis over time, a group of close supporters began searching for the resources he would need for the difficult journey ahead.

“Twelve years ago, there wasn’t much available, even within the ALS community, so we became the drivers,” Executive Director Kelly Foster says. “Our solution was to create a nonprofit to raise funds for the medical equipment and supplies required for his 24/7 care, as well as help with the uninsured medical costs and basic living expenses.”

FACT Relief has expanded to support primary wage earners facing catastrophic diagnoses or life-altering accidents. It also assists the efforts of individual fundraisers like Buckhead attorney Charlie McDaniel, who organized a triathlon to raise $100,000 in 100 days for his former law partner, John Campbell, also diagnosed with ALS. Although the event at a national park in Nevada scheduled for Oct. 4 had to be canceled due to the government shutdown, it raised nearly $40,000.

On Feb. 21, FACT will stage its 11th Annual Quiet Hero Party at the Buckhead Theater headlined by the Nashville-based rock band Moon Taxi. “We sell out year after year, so buy your tickets early,” Foster says.

FACT RELIEF

factrelief.org

@fact_relief