Editor’s Letter – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2025

We all have our favorite things, from products we swear by to services we can’t live without. As journalists and editors, we often get the inside scoop on things we know our readers will love as much as we do. That’s why creating a “Favorite Things”-themed edition felt like the perfect way to end our 2025 coverage.

In this issue’s cover package, you’ll find ways to get in the seasonal spirit, some of Atlanta’s best adventure- focused experiences to give to loved ones (or do yourself), personalized gifts that show you really care and know the recipients well, top ways to give back this holiday season and a profile on a new-to-town private chef who makes hosting super-easy. Trust me, if you like to entertain at home, hiring a private chef is a sure-fire way to level up. I’ll bet these articles might introduce you to some things, people and experiences that will become your favorites too.

Throughout the rest of our pages, there’s plenty more to discover. Jill Becker profiles author and screenplay writer Katie Phillips; with help from the team at new boutique Moosh, style expert Lauren Finney Harden spills secrets on how to invest in the perfect party dress; Amy Meadows gives step-by-step instructions on how to ace your present wrapping this season; and editor Giannina S. Bedford profiles the colorful Serenbe home of a former Brookhaven family.

As the year winds to a close and your schedule fills with events, we hope this issue of Simply Buckhead will inspire you to make time for your favorite things, causes and people.