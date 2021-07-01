EDITOR’S CORNER – JULY / AUGUST 2021

Simply Buckhead’s annual Rising Stars issue is one of the most anticipated of the year.

Our team looks forward to hearing, writing and reading the incredible stories of Atlanta’s best and brightest creators and creatives. There is no shortage of budding talent in the city, and it’s always difficult to whittle down the pool of candidates to the featured seven.

This year’s group is inspiring, to say the least, each shooting for the stars and impressively paving their career paths. Singer-songwriter and actor Kameron Corvet, whom I had the pleasure of profiling, went from teaching French to collaborating on a Grammy winning song with Sting and Shaggy. Jewelry designer Riley Kinnane-Petersen has been creating baubles for more than half her life (she’s 11), and now the tween sells her wares to retailers such as J.Crew. And though chef Palak Patel has major media appearances under her belt, having been on shows such as “Chopped” and “Food Network Star,” she opens her first eatery concept in Upper Westside this year. Look for these and more great stories in our cover feature.

But Buckhead-area talent isn’t limited to one section of the magazine. In On Stage, Vanessa Pascale Rust profiles Trae Romano of the CW’s new hit series “Stargirl”; Nicole Letts chats with architect Blake Segars, known for his firm’s custom-build projects, in the Simply Living section; and in 15 Minutes With, Amy Meadows tells the story of Michelle Enjoli, founder of Connect, a successful career development service.

Whatever passion project you may be toying with at home or work, may these stories motivate you to bring your dream to fruition.

Karina Antenucci

Managing Editor