BUCKHEAD’S BAAAA-CKYARD

If you’ve driven down Wieuca Road in Buckhead lately, you’ve probably done a double-take at a front yard full of farm animals.

Seven years ago, Cam Ashling rescued a livestock guardian dog named Luna who had anxiety. Hoping to calm her down, Ashling got some goats. Now, the tribe includes nine goats and a flock of chickens and turkeys. “You start with goats or chickens and then you become a farmer before you know it,” says Ashling, whose “real” job is in finance.

Want to see for yourself? Ashling leaves a box of food to feed the goats by the sidewalk outside of her fence but asks that people don’t come on the property without an appointment. Private tours or parties are available.

For more information, visit facebook.com/buckheadgoats.