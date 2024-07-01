HISTORIC TRANSFORMATION

East Lake Golf Club debuts its recent refresh.

Celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2023, East Lake Golf Club is getting ready to debut its new look just in time for the 2024 TOUR Championship Aug. 28–Sept. 1. The historic golf destination hadn’t undergone significant updates since 1994.

“There is a desire to return the course to its golden age and its Donald Ross design roots,” says Alex Urban, the upcoming tournament’s executive director. “Course architect Andrew Green and East Lake leadership used an old aerial photograph from the 1940s as a north star for the project, helping inform changes to greens, bunkers and overall hole design.”

The renovation also includes an upgraded hospitality option, The Georgian, that features all-inclusive food and beverage, climate-controlled seating and an expansive patio with views overlooking holes 8 and 9. It also offers views of the No. 1 tee and the East Lake clubhouse.

“The entire property will be refreshed and returned to its golden age glory from the early days of the course. Every green has been reshaped, many of the holes have added movement off the tees or on the approaches, and bunkers have been reshaped,” Urban says. “As a result, we’ve been able to offer our fans and local businesses new hospitality venues, such as The Georgian at the heart of the course, while also enhancing our current hospitality offerings.”

