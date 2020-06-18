Stay and Play

5 ENTERTAINING ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AROUND TOWN

1. CONNECT WITH NATURE: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Get the kids outside and away from their screens at this 127-acre nature center on the Chattahoochee River in Roswell. It holds al fresco escapades for all ages, even grownups. Go for a hike on one of five wooded trails home to over 50 species of wildlife, take a guided canoe trip with a naturalist and spend time along the “Wildlife Walk,” observing the resident birds of prey such as bald eagles and great horned owls. The facility also hosts many family-friendly events, from butterfly encounters to Sunday concerts, throughout the year. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and range from free to $7 for kids.

9135 Willeo Road

Roswell 30075

770.992.2055

chattnaturecenter.org

2. RAINY DAY PLAY SPACE: Kefi

This modern, indoor funhouse in Buckhead is filled with six developmentally stimulating play experiences for ages infant to 12 and is just the thing for a rainy-day activity. The super littles can explore instruments, push toys, wooden puzzles and a “Creative Courtyard” that includes costumes, while ages 3 through 6 get some energy out climbing over modular blocks, playing with their favorite toys such as Barbie and Optimus Prime, and even training a virtual puppy. The older set stays entertained with pop-culture experiences such as dance parties to their favorite artists’ tunes and, coming soon, writing, directing and starring in their own music videos. Mom and dad also will appreciate Kefi’s attention to cleaning, including the use of a cutting-edge Zono cabinet to sanitize toys and wristbands. Membership packages are available.

3637 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite D

Atlanta 30319

404.937.3352

playkefi.com

3. ADVENTUROUS THRILLS: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

It’s “game on” at this high-speed entertainment mecca perfect for older kids in Marietta. The expansive facility provides endless amusements with high-speed go-karts, an arcade, virtual reality experiences, a 3D interactive ride, racing simulators, a ropes course, boutique bowling lounge, a climbing wall and a zipline course— oh my! Its three karting tracks include a “Junior Track” for kids 48-inches tall and up, and an intermediate road-course-style track for drivers at least 54-inches tall. Good news for pooped parents: You can refuel at the in-house bar and grill. Pricing varies depending on activities.

1255 Roswell Road

Marietta 30062

678.496.9530

andrettikarting.com/marietta

4. SCIENCE MADE FUN: Fernbank Museum

This natural sciences institution in Druid Hills is one of Atlanta’s more children-friendly museums. What kid doesn’t love an enormous dinosaur skeleton? Gaze in awe at the prehistoric creatures in its Great Hall and find photo-worthy statues in its exterior spaces, including in the immersive outdoor trails and exhibits behind the building. Permanent indoor exhibits include “NatureQuest,” where visitors under 10 explore a nature-filled environment, and Fantastic Forces, a STEM exhibit that offers hands-on fun with aerodynamics, plate tectonics and more. Don’t miss the chance to go under the sea or into a remote rainforest at the 3D theater. Children under 3 are free; tickets are $23 for ages 3-12, $27 for ages 13-64 and $25 for seniors.

767 Clifton Road

Atlanta 30307

404.929.6300

fernbankmuseum.org

5. FREE VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS: ATL Museums at Home

Cyber kids can still discover behind the scenes animal encounters, tours, hands-on activities, experiments, story times and summer blooms from 11 Atlanta cultural attractions for free. Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta History Center, High Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, College Football Hall of Fame and more are offering the virtual experiences via social media. Find the activities by searching for #ATLMuseumsatHome on the organizations’ Facebook pages.

atlmuseumsathome.org