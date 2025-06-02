BUMP IT UP

One expert explains how to keep maternity wear from feeling frumpy!

When pregnant with her first son in 2018, Emilia George founder Elle Wang was horrified by the clothing options. “I was working in a corporate environment at the United Nations and had to wear formal clothing,” she explains. “I was miserable in those [maternity] fabrics.” While seven months pregnant, she decided, with no fashion training, to take matters into her own hands and design her own maternity dress.

In December 2019, she started her line, Emilia George, and opened a boutique in Tribeca in New York. In 2024, she opened a boutique at Buckhead Village District offering her designs, other maternity-friendly lines, kids’ clothes and toys, accessories and baby care brands like Frida and Coterie diapers. The Emilia George line is also available at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue, and for rent through Nuuly for sizes petite through plus. Here, she explains how to look and feel your best while pregnant.

Put yourself first

Wang says the best maternity clothing should be functional, stylish and well-made. “This will ensure that you get the most out of your wardrobe for pregnancy and long after, rather than buying clothes that only last a few months,” she says. While practicality matters, she argues it’s equally important to ensure that you look and feel your best and most confident. Some women can get by with nonmaternity options, but she stresses that maternity-specific styles when done right, have a lot of thought put into them to make big differences in everyday comfort. “The adaptability of a maternity-specific piece is key,” she says.

Consider the pregnancy and postpartum periods

By looking for clothing that can satisfy all four trimesters and even beyond, you can get more cost per wear. Wang offers her clients longevity in her items through smart, functional details such as hidden zippers, panels and snaps. If they are discreet enough, women can continue to wear the items long after birth as regular clothing. “These functional details provide comfort and convenience without compromising style,” she says. “Plus, women shouldn’t have to get half-naked at work to breastfeed or pump.”

Prioritize silhouettes that work for you

While it’s obvious you’ll need a mid-section that can grow with your bump, Wang suggests finding silhouettes that you feel comfortable in regardless of what trimester you are in. Her line focuses on A-line shirt dresses and wrap dresses as she finds them the most versatile and the best long-term wardrobe investments. “A-line is always a good place to start, and shirt dresses with button-down fronts allow for easy nursing access while still offering a structured and comfortable fit,” she says. Wang calls the wrap dress “the ultimate adaptable piece.” She says to look for adjustable ties that can accommodate a changing body.

Look for breathable fabrics

Fabric choice is crucial when it comes to comfort and the longevity of an item. Since skin sensitivity can increase during pregnancy, she suggests natural fibers, such as organic cotton and bamboo that are breathable and soft, whereas fabrics like polyester can trap heat and moisture. “This can be uncomfortable, especially during warmer months,” she says. While stretch might be tempting, the trade-off might not be worth it depending on the fabric makeup.

Keep your identity

Long gone are the days of women forced to wear unstylish and basic maternity clothing. Now, maternity fashion mirrors broader trends, adapted for comfort. For example, this season Wang is seeing vibrant colors and bold patterns, and has adapted her line to keep it just as chic as non-maternity brands. “These trends embrace body confidence and personal expression,” she says. “Accessories can also help you keep your identity.”

