Garden Grandeur

TOUR LUSH LANDSCAPES AT FOUR POSH PADS AROUND TOWN

Explore four outdoor oases, abloom in botanical beauty, on the 36th annual Gardens for Connoisseurs Tour, Sept. 12- 13. Winding through Dunwoody, Buckhead and Sandy Springs, the self-guided walking tour spotlights the creativity of landscape architects, designers and gardeners at private residences within the city’s most admired neighborhoods. A benefit for the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the event was rescheduled from its usual springtime slot on Mother’s Day weekend. “This marks the first time in tour history that guests can see Atlanta gardens of this caliber in a whole new season,” says Danny Flanders, ABG’s Public Relations & Marketing manager.

Stops include:

605 Old Cobblestone Dr., Atlanta, spectacular woodland views on a 4-acre property, complete with an imported Hartley Botanic greenhouse and a custom bridge over a meandering creek.

649 Tuxedo Place N.W., Atlanta, relaxed outdoor living space with an English boxwood garden in a stone courtyard, upper terrace overlooking pool and gazebo, and a lower level bocce court.

1123 Garmon Dr. N.W., Atlanta (pictured above), established English-style garden with a brick wall covered in creeping fig, antique ironwork arches, parterre with roses and a waterfall.

6020 Winterthur Dr. N.W. Atlanta, Mediterranean-style garden spans 2.5 acres by the Chattahoochee River, with stone pathways and statuary, whimsical rooms and a koi pond with a triple waterfall.

GARDENS FOR CONNOISSEURS TOUR

Sept. 12-13

10 a.m.-5 p.m. (rain or shine)

$28, $22 ABG member (online

ticket sales only, through Sept. 10)

North Atlanta area

404.876.5859

atlantabg.org/events-exhibitions/gardens-for-connoisseurs-tour