ART OF THE MATTER

Rodney Kazemi’s new gallery brings international talent.

Atlanta’s art scene welcomed a new player this June with the opening of Luca Fine Art, a sleek gallery nestled in the Star Metals District building on the Westside. At its helm is Rodney Kazemi, a veteran art dealer and agent whose career spans nearly 30 years working with local and international artists and collectors.

For Kazemi, a Buckhead resident, Luca Fine Art is more than a gallery; it’s a personal milestone. “It’s been a long time coming,” he says. Named after his son Luca, the gallery intends to set the stage for Atlanta to take its place on the global contemporary art map.

Here, we speak with Kazemi about the gallery’s artists, his advice for young collectors and art pieces that speak to his heart.

How did you find your passion for art?

I originally wanted to go to fashion school in New York. But a family friend, who was one of the biggest international art publishers at the time, suggested I try the art world instead. That was back in 1996. I just dove in.

Why was this the right time to open your own gallery?

For the past 10 years, I’ve been attending Art Basel in Miami and building relationships with international artists who didn’t have representation in Atlanta. We have such an international city now, and there’s a growing demand for that caliber of work. It was time to bring these artists to the Southeast instead of collectors having to travel to New York or Miami. I wanted to create a space that feels approachable, where anyone can come in, connect with the work and start or grow their collections.

What do you look for when selecting artists?

It’s all about the medium and the execution. I love unique materials. For instance, Dutch artist Nemo Jantzen uses nails and thread on wooden panels to create portraits and still lifes, and Korean sculptor Seo Young Deok brings figures to life with bike chains and industrial metal. These artists are truly at the top of their game.

Is there a piece that’s resonated deeply with you?

The Wounds series by one of our featured mixed-media artists Juan Miguel Palacios is beautiful acrylic on-canvas portraits of women with cracked drywall behind them. It’s symbolic; we’ve all been broken in some way, especially if you’ve lived a life. Simon Berger’s broken-glass portraits also strike a chord. The craftsmanship is unbelievable.

Do you support local talent in addition to international artists?

Yes! We’re currently doing a solo exhibition with Atlanta artist Niki Zarrabi called To Have and To Haunt. We’ve also shown her oil paintings in Miami at Art Basel and represented her to a gallery in Dubai.

How has Atlanta’s art scene changed over the last 30 years?

Atlanta used to feel like a more traditional city, and its art options reflected that. But with the influx in tech and finance industries here, there’s more sophistication now. Diversifying is fantastic for the city, from restaurants to the arts. It’s exciting to see a stronger market for contemporary art. Places like the Star Metals District, where we’re located in the design hub of the city, are helping shape this next chapter.

What advice do you have for young collectors?

Buy what speaks to you. Don’t obsess over future value. Art is very personal and subjective; it should reflect who you are and what you love. Let it be an extension of your personality and your home.

LUCA FINE ART

404.808.8113

lucafineart.com

@luca.fine.art