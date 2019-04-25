When it comes to movie night, The Springs Cinema & Taphouse wants area residents to enjoy an experience as comfortable and familiar as what they’d have at home.

BY: Karon Warren

As part of a $2.5 million renovation, the cineplex, formerly the Lefont Sandy Springs, now offers larger screens, an updated sound system and, perhaps the most popular addition, heated, fully reclining chairs. But new owner Brandt Gully knew fancy seats were just the start. “I want our customers to feel like this is their neighborhood cinema and bar rather than the typical big-box chain theater,” he says. To that end, the facility also contains a gathering place in the lobby, as well as a full-service kitchen and bar. Menu items range from flatbreads to sliders, while the bar carries a variety of craft and local beers on tap.

Even the onscreen content will go beyond the latest movie releases. “Quality movies ranging from independent films to blockbusters will always be our priority, but we will also be showing plenty of retro films, sporting events, locally made films or interesting content that can’t be found elsewhere,” says Gully.

THE SPRINGS CINEMA & TAPHOUSE

5920 Roswell Rd.

Sandy Springs 30328

404.255.0100

springscinema.com