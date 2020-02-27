Creative Inspiration

TAKE A TOUR OF THESE KITCHENS TO CURATE A NEW LOOK FOR YOUR OWN

If you’re searching for ideas to freshen up your cooking space, don’t miss the 23rd annual Tour of Kitchens held by The Junior League of Atlanta Inc. on March 21 and 22. Featuring 14 kitchens in Buckhead, Brookhaven and Dunwoody, this self-guided tour invites attendees to explore each kitchen at their leisure.

Volunteers and kitchen designers, such as Dove Studio, Morgan Creek and German Kitchen Center, will be on hand to discuss each kitchen’s features and answer questions. “We have 14 beautifully designed kitchens curated by some of Atlanta’s most esteemed designers that attendees will be able to pull inspiration from.

There will also be delicious food from some of Atlanta’s best chefs for attendees to taste,” says Chair Becca T. Brooks. Food demos will include Four Seasons Executive Pastry Chef Erica Lee, Happy Camper and CalyRoad Creamery. Tickets are $35 each and must be purchased online by March 20.

TOUR OF KITCHENS

March 21-22

404.261.7799

tourofkitchens.org

BY: Karon Warren