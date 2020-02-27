A Fore-Ward Thinking Golf Store

Founded in 2014 by American entrepreneur, GoDaddy founder, self-proclaimed golf nut and billionaire Bob Parsons, PXG opened its first Southeast location at Lenox Square in January. The luxury golf goods store features a full lineup of both right and left-handed clubs as well as high-performance apparel and accessories.

But the 3,000-square-foot space isn’t just about shopping—it’s also about playing. It includes two state-of-the-art club-fitting bays, a putting green and a hospitality area. PXG is known for combining breakthrough technology, such as hollow-bodied irons, with sophisticated manufacturing processes including forging with five separate sets of tooling that integrate high-performance alloys.

The result? An ultra-thin club face to create some of the sport’s most esteemed clubs. Golf fans may already be familiar with the brand thanks to the company’s affiliation with notable PGA and LPGA players such as Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, Lydia Ko, Brittany Lang and Christina Kim. Golfers interested in a personalized club fitting can schedule one via the store’s website or by calling the store.

PXG

Lenox Square

3393 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30326

470.355.5592

pxg.com/en-us/locations/atlanta

BY: Karon Warren