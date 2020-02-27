The third annual Battle for the Brain brought together employees from some of the city’s top businesses to showcase an un-business-like skill: lip syncing.

The fun raised awareness and support for Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center that works to solve the riddles of Alzheimer’s and dementia, and to find effective prevention and treatment options. The February event, sponsored by the nonprofit Daughters Against Alzheimer’s, showcased 10 high-energy and often hilarious performances by teams from Delta Air Lines, Dorsey Alston Realtors, Morgan Stanley, Steve Penley Art, the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and more. While they rocked the Coca-Cola Roxy, they also pushed the total raised in the last three years to more than $1.3 million. The goal is to raise $10 million to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s by 2025.

BY: Karon Warren

Photos: Drew Dinwiddie, Adam Hagy, Serge Lambotte, Rashun

