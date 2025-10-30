A HERO’S WELCOME

Local community icon honored.

Nancy Gordy Simms first became acquainted with Wesley Woods Foundation in 1986 when her mother, Evelyn Rankin-Gordy, began funding a floor of rehabilitation rooms. Wesley Woods was well known for providing affordable housing for older adults, and its mission was an ideal fit for Simms, a member of the local family that founded The Varsity and taught her the importance of supporting the community. It’s a commitment the Brookhaven resident carried throughout her time at the helm of her family’s business and during her work with such organizations as Feed My Lambs. For her years of dedicated service, the Wesley Woods Foundation bestowed upon Simms the Heroes, Saints & Legends Award.

“My parents instilled giving back by their example,” Simms says. “The community supported The Varsity, and my parents felt that it was important to give back generously. My mother also loved Wesley Woods and taught us that it was important to give not only financially, but also with your time.” Simms was lauded at a special event at Buckhead’s Flourish Atlanta alongside fellow recipients Patrise M. Perkins-Hooker and Douglas R. Hooker on Sept. 18. The honorees were celebrated for shaping their communities through a lifetime commitment to leadership, service and philanthropy. According to Simms, “I’m motivated because God has blessed our family greatly, and we’ve had a wonderful business for almost 100 years. And we’re called to give with a joyful heart and open hands.”

